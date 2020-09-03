SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $85,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $358.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

