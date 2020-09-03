SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

