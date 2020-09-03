Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

