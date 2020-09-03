Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SHLRF stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.65. Sonova has a 1 year low of $192.75 and a 1 year high of $268.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.