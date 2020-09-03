Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SHLRF stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.65. Sonova has a 1 year low of $192.75 and a 1 year high of $268.00.
Sonova Company Profile
