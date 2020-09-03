Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sonoco Products worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 125,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

