Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

