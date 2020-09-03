Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

