SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Jordan M. Katzman Purchases 663,130 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Jordan M. Katzman acquired 663,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

