Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 3,156 call options.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Smartsheet stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $53,772,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

