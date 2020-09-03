Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.54)-(0.49) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $367-373 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.66 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.35.

NYSE SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

