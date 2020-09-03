Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.54–0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.5. The company issued revenue guidance of $367-373 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.64 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.54)-(0.49) EPS.

SMAR stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

