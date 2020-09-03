Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $94-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.49 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.35.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

