Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

