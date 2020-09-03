Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

