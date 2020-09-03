SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

