Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005270 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant and C2CX. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $527,925.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00124560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00211803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01574242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00174547 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,240,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, C2CX, Binance, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

