Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of SLP opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

