SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the July 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.12. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.67.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.16%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.