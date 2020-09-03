Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 69.80 ($0.91) price target on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

LON:SRC opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Sigmaroc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.65 ($0.70).

In related news, insider Max Vermoken acquired 25,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £10,514.04 ($13,738.46).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

