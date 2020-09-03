Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.59 ($150.10).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €119.12 ($140.14) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.