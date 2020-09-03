Short Interest in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Decreases By 42.6%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 30th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in US Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in US Well Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USWS. Piper Sandler lowered US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

USWS stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

