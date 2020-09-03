Short Interest in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Declines By 22.5%

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

UNB stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.84. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 21.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.