Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 1,100.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.82.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

