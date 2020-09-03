Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Declines By 82.3%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the July 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

NBGIF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Piraeus Bank has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.