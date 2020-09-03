Short Interest in Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Drops By 82.9%

Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the July 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Haywood Securities started coverage on Luminex Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock.

LUMIF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Luminex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

