Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Decreases By 94.1%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 47,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $28,941.45. Insiders have bought 197,994 shares of company stock valued at $122,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

