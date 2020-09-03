Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 93.8%

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the July 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, herbs, and microgreens for retail stores, restaurants, institutions, and markets. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Langley, Canada.

