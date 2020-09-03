Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Decreases By 14.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 458,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 30th total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,102 shares of company stock worth $86,442. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.