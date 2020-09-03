Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rises By 2,295.7%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 2,295.7% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
