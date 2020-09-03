Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

STVG stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.12. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider Ian Steele acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680 ($4,808.57).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

