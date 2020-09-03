Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SCVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of SCVL opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

