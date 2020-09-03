SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SHMUY opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.59. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.
About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR
Featured Story: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.