Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis Sells 22,282 Shares

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHW opened at $699.16 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $699.81. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

