Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of S opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

