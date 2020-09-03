Sherritt International (TSE:S) Earns Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

