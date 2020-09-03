Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 975,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

