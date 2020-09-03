Sessia (KICKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Sessia has a total market cap of $498,638.82 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sessia has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sessia is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,922,959 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

