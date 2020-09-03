Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 168.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 478,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 317,415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 80.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SERV opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

