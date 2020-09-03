Serge Crasnianski Buys 1,545,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski bought 1,545,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £772,500 ($1,009,408.08).

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Thursday. Photo-Me International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 million and a P/E ratio of 170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). On average, research analysts expect that Photo-Me International plc will post 1020.9999966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.