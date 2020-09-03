Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMLR stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. Research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

