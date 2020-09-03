Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.54.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$6.64.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

