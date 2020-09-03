Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.54.

SES opened at C$1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$6.64.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

