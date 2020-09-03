Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Outperform Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SES. Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.54.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $261.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

