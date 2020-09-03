Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily Sells 9,239 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

