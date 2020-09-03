Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCBH opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.40.
Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile
