Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBH opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

