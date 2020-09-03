Scotiabank Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $117.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.58% from the stock’s current price.

PRBZF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premium Brands from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Premium Brands has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

