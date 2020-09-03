Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

NYSE SAIC opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

