Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $1,170.00 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,030.00 and a one year high of $1,185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,170.42.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

