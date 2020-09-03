Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of SDGR opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrodinger will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrodinger news, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,751,395 shares of company stock worth $177,653,636.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

