Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €97.00 ($114.12) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.91.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

